Monday Jan 02 2023
Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer celebrates six years of sobriety as she enters New Year

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer Willis celebrated her six years of sobriety while she expressed her gratefulness for “incredible” lessons she learnt last year.

The 34-year-old sent love to her younger self as she shared an adorable throwback photo on Instagram while talking about her pregnancy.

The House Bunny star captioned the post, “Sending love to Baby Rue today… Celebrating 6 years Sober… Woohoo.”

“Also still cant believe I am currently cooking a little person in my belly right now,” she added. “I am so deeply grateful for the incredible lessons and gifts that have come my way this year.”

Rumer continued: “I’m so grateful this little soul chose me to have the privilege of being their mama.”

This comes after Rumer announced her first pregnancy with beau Derek Richard Thomas on the photo sharing app with series of pictures flaunting her baby bump.

