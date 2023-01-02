 
entertainment
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's holiday season

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made a touching gesture this past holiday season, it is reported.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents personally gifted reunified and refugee families with presents for the holidays.

Last month, the California-based royal couple shared a photo on their official Archewell Foundation website with caption ‘This is about humanity.”

The picture shows wrapped gifts and bags filled with presents.

They said, “The Archewell team including The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions gathered to celebrate the holidays and participate in This Is About Humanity’s annual Holiday Party for Reunified Families represented by Immigrant Defenders Law Center.

“Led by The Archewell Foundation, the company organized holiday gifting for over 30 reunified and refugee families. This Is About Humanity creates a community of allies and advocates dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and children at the U.S.-Mexican border.”

