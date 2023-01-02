Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 filming may be delayed over plotline concerns

Netflix’s Bridgerton might be running behind schedule as showrunner shows concerns over its 'very dark' plotline for the upcoming third season.

According to Daily Mail, sources working on the show production said that some of the scripts have had to be rewritten as Shonda Rhimes, the programme’s producer, wanted to give viewers more joy.

One source told the outlet on Sunday, January 1, 2023, that “filming has been delayed due to the screenwriter not being happy with the direction of it,” citing concerns over a sex plotline.

“We have been told that it needs the fun back so there are changes, which of course means delays. One thing is for sure though, the production team want to get it right for Bridgerton fans so they enjoy it as much as they have in the past,” divulged the source. “There are some elements that Shonda is just not happy with so wants to change them. Some of it got very dark.”

It was reported earlier that the Netflix show, which is based on Julia Quinn’s series of novels, will deviate from its source material in season 3. In the third book, the plot focuses on Benedict Bridgerton’s love story. However, the third season of the Netflix series will instead focus on Coughlan’s character Penelope and her romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), which is based off the fourth book in the series, called Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

In the show, Jonathan Bailey will also reprise his role as Anthony, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Luke Thompson as Benedict and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

There is currently no release date for the series but it is due to be shown after Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a prequel that focuses on the young wife of George III and how she evolves into the no-nonsense Hanoverian royal.