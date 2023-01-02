Netflix ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 to be split in two parts due to VFX delays

Netflix’s The Witcher may be split into two parts for its upcoming third season.

In an interview with the Collider, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed that it was a possibility that the upcoming season will be divided into two parts given the continued VFX challenges.

The show creator divulged that she anticipates “at least seven more months of post-production before Season 3’s release, which might weigh in favour of splitting the season.”

During the interview, Lauren was also joined by Declan De Barra, who is a co-creator of The Witcher: Blood Origin with her. The duo were asked when the next season will be available and if Netflix might release the episodes in two parts.

“We haven't discussed that [splitting the season] yet, but at this point I think what we see happening across all sort of streamers, I wouldn't rule it out,” said Lauren.

“I do think that, obviously, we don't put anything out that we're not incredibly proud of. So that dictates our entire launch date. And I think it'll be interesting. Again, we have a way still a very long time, eight-ish months or so until Witcher Season 3 comes out. So, God willing, we get it all out at the same time. But who knows, we'll see what happens.”

This wouldn’t be the first time a Netflix show has been split into two parts for other reasons. Per the outlet, while Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities released episodes in pairs as part of a thematic build-up, the Duffer Brothers opted to split Stranger Things Season 4 into two parts, in part to allow the VFX team time to complete work on the final episodes.