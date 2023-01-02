 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
Prince Harry has ‘meeting minutes’ in ‘Spare memoir’

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Prince Harry is reportedly planning on adding ‘minute details’ from his meeting with Prince William, during Megxit talks in Spare

An inside source close to The Telegraph brought this insight to light.

According to their findings, Prince William intends to go ‘easy’ on King Charles but has “these minute details, and a description of the fight between” him and Prince William.

“I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this,” the same insider even went as far as to claim.

This revelation in response to Prince Harry’s prior accusations about Prince William’s ‘screaming match’ with him during Megxit talks. 

