 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks of ‘challenges’ that ‘forced’ him out of Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has finally decided to lay bare everything that went down in the Royal Family, and even plans on naming the challenges that forced him out.

The Duke of Sussex’s admissions are reportedly slated to come in 60 Minutes with host Anderson Cooper.

For those unversed, that interview is to be released on January 8th, on CBS.

According to the logline, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story.”

As well as “the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

Check out the trailer:


More From Entertainment:

Oprah Winfrey rings in 2023 with a ‘gratitude 10-mile hike’ on a picturesque mountain: Watch

Oprah Winfrey rings in 2023 with a ‘gratitude 10-mile hike’ on a picturesque mountain: Watch
Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’

Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’
Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success

Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success
Prince Harry says 'I want to have my father and brother back' in his first interview of 2023

Prince Harry says 'I want to have my father and brother back' in his first interview of 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’
Selena Gomez in a ‘throuple’ with friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham: Photos

Selena Gomez in a ‘throuple’ with friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham: Photos
Khloe Kardashian shares somber poem after celebrating New Year with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares somber poem after celebrating New Year with daughter True
Kylie Jenner sparks reactions as her singing video goes viral: 'Who’s strangling the cat'

Kylie Jenner sparks reactions as her singing video goes viral: 'Who’s strangling the cat'
King Charles III 'will always remain Prince Harry’s dad' despite Netflix series

King Charles III 'will always remain Prince Harry’s dad' despite Netflix series
Hailey Bieber rocks chic winter look as she joins Justin on New Year’s Day lunch

Hailey Bieber rocks chic winter look as she joins Justin on New Year’s Day lunch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares two cents on how to succeed in 2023: Watch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares two cents on how to succeed in 2023: Watch