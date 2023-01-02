Prince Harry talks of ‘challenges’ that ‘forced’ him out of Royal Family

File Footage

Prince Harry has finally decided to lay bare everything that went down in the Royal Family, and even plans on naming the challenges that forced him out.



The Duke of Sussex’s admissions are reportedly slated to come in 60 Minutes with host Anderson Cooper.

For those unversed, that interview is to be released on January 8th, on CBS.

According to the logline, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story.”

As well as “the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

Check out the trailer:



