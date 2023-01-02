 
Prince Harry ‘suspected classic internal politics’ with Prince William

Prince Harry reportedly suspected ‘classic internal politics’ brewing within the Firm from the very start.

Royal commentator and author Andrew Morton issued this warning.

In his interview with Express UK he claimed, “This sense that, despite their international popularity, they were low down the royal totem pole was confirmed when Harry arranged to meet the Queen for a grandson-to-grandmother chat in early January.”

“At the last minute, the meeting was postponed. Harry suspected classic internal politics,” but “his family was concerned that anything the Queen agreed during informal conversations would be used by Harry as a negotiating tactic.”

