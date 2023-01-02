 
King Charles seems unconcerned ahead of Prince Harry’s memoir

King Charles seemed unconcerned and looked in good spirits as he made his first public appearance of the new year 2023.

The King and his wife Camilla were photographed attending church at Sandringham on New Year’s Day.

They attended the service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene to welcome the new year.

King Charles and Camilla greeted wellwishers and chatted with them ahead of the service.

It was also the first time Charles attended the New Year's Day service in his capacity as King after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

Royal fans were delighted to meet King Charles and Camilla.

This was King Charles first public appearance of the year 2023 days before the release of Harry’s memoir Spare on January 10.

