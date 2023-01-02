Brooklyn Beckham’s fans insist Nicola Peltz ‘driving him away from his family’

Brooklyn Beckham’s fans are now beginning to speculate that his wife Nicola Peltz is driving him away from his family, the Beckhams.



The budding chef celebrated New Year’s Eve with his wife Nicola and friends including Selena Gomez.

The troupe had flown into in Cabo, Mexico for the festivities, where they dressed up for the countdown. Previously, the newlyweds had spent their Christmas in the States with the Peltz family in Florida.

Following NYE, the budding chef, 23, posted a carousel of images from their beachy getaway, where the group was seen having fun playing beachball, going on the yacht and taking a dip in the waters. He captioned the post, “Love you guys xx,” alluding to the group of friends he was with.

While some fans were sending New Year wishes to the son of David and Victoria Beckham, there were many who reminded him to ‘call his family’ too.



One user commented, “Your daddy and your mommy is [sic] waiting for you. What lovely son abandon your family. Without your parents you r [sic] nothing.”

Another speculated that Nicola’s influence may be driving him away from his family. “i think your social media is controlled by your wife.not even once you are posting about your family ever”

Another reiterated, “I hope your wife didn’t push you away from your family [sad face emoji]”

“your family is still hoping for your return, wrote one.

“Don’t forget to call home. Your family love and miss you,” said one more.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham shared some adorable moments from their Christmas celebrations. The Spice Girl alum captioned the post, “Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.”

For New Year Eve’s festivities, David Beckham shared a snap of the family while mentioning in the caption that he missed his son. In his caption, David wrote, “Happy New Year from the BECKHAM’s [heart emojis] we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham we miss you. 2023.”