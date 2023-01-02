Prince William ‘dismayed’ over his broken bond with Prince Harry

file footage

Prince William reportedly feels ‘abandoned’ by his brother Prince Harry and is ‘dismayed’ over their broken bond, a royal expert has suggested.



Talking to Express UK in light of Prince Harry’s latest claims in his Netflix show, that premiered last month, about Prince William allegedly ‘screaming’ at him during a family meeting, royal expert Christopher Andersen has said that William feels ‘betrayed’ by Harry.

The author of The King: The Life of Charles III said: “Prince William shares his father's sense of dismay and betrayal, and for him pain turned to anger a long time ago. The chasm between the brothers is deeper and wider than ever.”

“Charles has offered the occasional olive branch to Harry on several occasions since Megxit. Not so William, who feels abandoned by the one person he felt closest to in the world,” Andersen added.

The comments come as royal enthusiasts also mourn the breakdown of Prince Harry’s close relationship with his older brother Prince William; the two grew up extremely close since their mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident when they were just 15 and 12 years old.