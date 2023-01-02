Inside David, Victoria Beckham’s New Year celebrations without son Brooklyn

File Footage

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham rang in 2023 with huge firework displays above their £6million Cotswolds home.



Despite the absence of their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, the power couple seemed to have enjoyed a lot as they hosted an intimate bash for close family.

As per a report by The Sun, the former legendary footballer and his fashion designer wife had lots of fun with their kids Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, and their parents.

Taking to Instagram, David and Victoria both shared glimpses of their low-key fun party with their millions of followers.

The parents of four remembered Brooklyn in their posts as David revealed he and his wife missed his absence while entering the new year.

Likewise, Victoria Beckham also mentioned her first born in her caption while she shared separate snaps of each of her kids which may be a subtle hint for Brooklyn that she feels his absence.



This comes after a body language expert, Judi James, analyzed the recent series of photographs on Victoria's Instagram handle and concluded that she longs to have Brooklyn back into the family.



James revealed to the outlet that Victoria is badly missing her first born in the picture she dropped on the Christmas featuring her family in matching pajamas.

The expert believes Posh Spice is sending a message to Brooklyn who spend the holiday with the family of his wife Nicola Peltz in the U.S.

“The second Christmas photo that Victoria posted in the pajamas looks aimed directly at the absent son Brooklyn the pose shows a change as well," James explained.

"This is Victoria's message showing a longing to have him back in the bosom of the family team again,” she added. “She has always emphasized the importance of family bonding, grouping and team dynamic in her life.”