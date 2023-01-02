 
Monday Jan 02 2023
Ajay Devgn begins New Year with 'Singham Again's' narration: See picture

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Rohit Shettys Singham franchise began in 2011
Ajay Devgn starts his New Year with the narration of Singham Again; he drops a picture with Rohit Shetty to announce the news.

One of the hit director-actor duo Ajay and Rohit, who previously managed to give some blockbuster films like Golmaal franchise and Singham franchise, has once again teamed up for another installment to their Singham franchise.

The third sequel will also mark as Devgn 11th film with Shetty. He shared a picture of him and Shetty on social media and wrote: “Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty’s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is.. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster.”

Ajay starrer cop universe franchise Singham began in 2011 starring him and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Later on, the second installment came out by the name Singham Returns in 2014 with Kareena Kapoor as the female lead.

Both Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are reuniting for the third part; Singham Again. So far, no details have been unveiled regarding the leading lady of the film, reports IndiaToday.

