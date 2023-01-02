Kelsey Parker rings in 2023 without late husband Tom

With an emotional heart, Kelsey Parker takes it to her social media and shares a heart-touching note as she rings in 2023 without her late husband Tom.

The mother-of-two, 32, took to Instagram on New Year's Day on Sunday to share an image of herself dressed up in a sparkly blazer as she rang in 2023.

Expressing her mixed emotions about leaving 2022 behind, Kelsey penned: 'It’s hard to move forward without looking back.'

The Wanted singer Tom died in March last year at the age of 33 after a year-and-a-half-long battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.



While she looked forward to the New Year and what it would bring, Kelsey shared that it was hard to not reflect on her loss and the heartbreaking grief that came with it.

However, the beauty added that she's staying positive with the help of her and Tom's two children, remarking that they are learning to grow around their grief, with Kelsey adding a diagram to demonstrate the feeling.

She penned: 'Hello 2023. I wonder what you’ll have in store for us. To be honest I’m not really sure how I’m feeling about the new year.

'I want to be hopeful, to look forward to but it’s hard to move forward without looking back.

'I do know that whatever it brings, with Rae and Bo by my side the year will be full of smiles, fun and positivity. We’ll carry on as we were in 2022, living with our grief and growing around it.

'I’m looking forward to sharing it all with you and however you’ve left 2022 I wish you love and happiness for 2023.'

It comes after Kelsey said that she may never be the same after the tragic death of her late pop star husband.



