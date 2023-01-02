 
Kate Middleton has been 'huge support' for Prince William 'when he needed it'

Kate Middleton was recently praised for her 'huge support' towards her hubby Prince William.

Speaking to OK!, royal expert Katie Nicholl said that Kate and William make “a brilliant team.”

The expert continued: “They finish one another’s sentences and they are always there for each other, which is why it works.

"We’ve seen Kate as a solo act increasingly over recent years and she’s very capable on her own and very happy, but they’re also a very effective and powerful double act, so while I think we’ll see a lot of this, I do think we will see more of Kate coming out on her own as the new Princess of Wales in 2023.”

Katie continued: "He’s lost his support act in Harry but he really recognises that he has an invaluable support act in Kate.

"I think they are equally proud of each other but they‘ve really needed to be there for each other over these last couple of years and I think Kate has been a huge support at a time when he really needed it.”

She added: "It’s largely down to a very supportive partner in William and they’re very happy and they’re a very good team together, but she’s also got the support of her family."

