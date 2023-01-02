Inside Prince William, Kate Middleton's secret James Bond-inspired outing

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who usually set up couple goals for royal fans, once went out in the city for a secret drive.

The Princess of Wales reportedly once surprised his wife with a James Bond-style outing as the couple rode an Aston Martin DBX707 for a secret outing around Norfolk. The car was made by Ian Fleming's 007’s favourite.

James Bond drove different models of the car throughout the super-hit movie but the DBX707 hasn’t appeared in the franchise.

Meanwhile, a royal expert recently told OK! that the couple makes a “brilliant team.”

Katie Nicholl told the outlet: “They finish one another’s sentences and they are always there for each other, which is why it works.

"We’ve seen Kate as a solo act increasingly over recent years and she’s very capable on her own and very happy, but they’re also a very effective and powerful double act, so while I think we’ll see a lot of this, I do think we will see more of Kate coming out on her own as the new Princess of Wales in 2023,” she added.