Monday Jan 02 2023
King Charles III wants his coronation to reflect 'solemnity' of Queen’s investiture

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Royal expert recently shared her views about King Charles III's upcoming “big event”.

According to OK!, Jennie Bond said: “2022 was an extraordinary and traumatic year in so many ways. It had lots of ups and downs – the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen’s passing, her funeral and the continuation of Prince Harry and Meghan saga.”

“What we’re all witnessing with the New Year is the end of an era and the true beginning of a new era. The job is now securely Charles’s and he will forge through the year with enormous enthusiasm.

“He has such a strong work ethic and he will clearly be looking towards the coronation. Whether it’s actually an event he’ll enjoy is probably questionable,” the expert added.

“It’s clearly going to be a big event, as witnessed by the Cabinet meeting recently that suggested it’s going to be even more enormous than the funeral of the Queen in terms of state attendees,” the expert added while noting that the new monarch’s “guardian angel Camilla” his by his side.

“When we saw him make his first speech as King, we saw that change in tone – being King is his solemn duty,” she explained.

"He clearly felt the weight of the job on his shoulders and that will be apparent in the coronation. It will be a mixture of a little less of the stiff, ancient formality but it will retain the basic structure of something extremely important happening,” she added.

