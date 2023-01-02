Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares two cents on how to succeed in 2023: Watch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently elaborated on how to achieve success in 2023.



On Sunday, the Black Adam star took to Instagram and posted an inspirational video in which he wished his fans and followers “Happy New Year”.

In the clip, The Rock could be seen taking his morning walk while he also discussed about checking up on his mental health to fulfill his wishes this year.

The Jumanji actor also talked about the quote which he always keeps it close to him throughout his life and it goes like “One day or Day one”.

In the caption, the Red Notice actor wrote, “Today is my Day One.”

“We all have a choice - what’s yours? Is it One Day? Or Day One?” said Jungle Cruise star, referring to the quote he mentioned in his video.

Dwayne explained, “That goal, that achievement, that thing - or things - that you’ve had a burning desire to accomplish. That goal that keeps you up at night. The one that’s been gnawing at your gut and pulling at your heart.”

“How bad do you truly want it?” he remarked.

The Rock stated, “I woke up today knowing my answer. And I know MANY of you around the world, woke up with the same clarity as I did. Today, is our Day One.”

“We take action – we take that first step to our greatness – our North Star,” he added.

The Game Plan actor thanked last year for the “invaluable life lessons” either it was “wins or loses”, he believed that “they’re all blessings”.

In the end, The Rock pointed out that he’s “rooting for all of you to win through consistent daily discipline to achieve your goals and become masterful at what you do”.

“Today, is my Day One,” he concluded.

Watch here:



