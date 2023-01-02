Selena Gomez in a ‘throuple’ with friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham: Photos

Selena Gomez has recently given a sneak peek into her New Year’s Eve celebration with her pals Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.



On Monday, the Calm Down hit-maker took to Instagram and posted several photos of her with them having a good time in Los Cabos, Mexico.

In the first black and white image, the trio could be seen embracing on a yacht followed by Selena leaning towards Nicola’s check in second picture. The other two snaps showed Nicola and the singer getting their hair and makeup done together.

Captioning the post, the 30-year-old musician quipped, “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone”.

Within few hours, the post garnered over two million likes and lovely comments from the singer’s fans.



One commented, “So glad you are happy and around people who love you.”

“Could y’all imagine somehow meeting Selena and becoming her best friend. Like it’s literally my dream. I cannot imagine how much fun they have,” said another user.

Other fan added, “I ship this so hard.”