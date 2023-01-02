Vivek Agnihotri receives online hate for making a tweet about 'Besharam Rang'

Vivek Agnihotri receives threats over comment he made about ‘Pathaan’

Vivek Agnihotri, made a comment about Besharam Rang from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie, which was bane of controversies and was criticized heavily over social media.

Right after his comment, he received a few threats from SRK’s fans who threatened to intrude in his house and cause him harm. He wrote, "Badshah was right. There is negativity on social media. (But we are positive)." By Badshah he meant SRK who previously mentioned that social media has a lot of negativity.

Shah Rukh, addressing the negativity on social media, said at Kolkata International Film Festival 2022, “The collective narratives of our times are shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now. Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. And its somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative making it divisive and destructive.”