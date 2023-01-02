 
Monday Jan 02 2023
Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’

Netflix blockbuster hit series Stranger Things season 4 landed on the No. 1 spot of the most streamed shows in 2022.

While fans of the popular horror-sci/fi series are eagerly waiting for the fifth and final installment, show star Noah Schnapp has revealed that his character, Will Byers, will play a key role in the series’ conclusion.

In his latest interview with Forbes, Schnapp, 18, was asked what he could share about the final season. “I can just tell you that I’m very, very excited for what’s to come,” he shared.

Schnapp added, “I think they did a great job with Will’s character this season, and beautifully addressed everything they needed to.”

“The way they closed the show is just perfect — the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will,” he teased.

Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly working on a spinoff anime series titled Stranger Things: Tokyo, taking place in 1980s Japan.

Stranger Things season four is currently streaming on Netflix. 

