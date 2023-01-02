 
Monday Jan 02 2023
BTS J-hope taken aback by Liza Koshy's unexpected comment

Monday Jan 02, 2023

BTS J-hope was taken aback by Liza Koshy's surprising comment at Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve. Fans are in awe of him after the comment.

On December 31, J-hope performed at the Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin’ Eve in Times Square New York, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy.

According to Koreaboo, Jack in the Box singer captured the attentions of fans globally with his impressive performance but that wasn't what got him go viral.

During the show, host Liza Koshy was standing with J-Hope and fellow artist Jax getting ready for a huge event to welcome in 2023.

While speaking, Liza Koshy's attention turned toward J-Hope, adding, "Speaking of someone that everyone wants to kiss."

As per the outlet, after Liza's introduction, J-Hope’s reaction changed instantly into something that seemed confused, disgusted, and everything in between.

The camera quickly panned to shots of the crowd as the host asked J-Hope about the atmosphere. J-hope seemed to be enjoying himself so he didn't take Liza's comment seriously.


