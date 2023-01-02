 
Kody Brown reveals that wife Janelle Brown moved out years before official split

Kody Brown talked about the issues in his relationship with his wife Janelle Brown and revealed that Janelle had moved out years before the couple announced their split officially, as reported by Fox News.

Kody revealed that Janelle had issues with the family dynamics when they lived in Wyoming in the early 2000s. He added that their relationship was not working out and Janelle felt too much strain in her life because of that.

Kody said, "I didn’t feel like she was leaving me, but she was leaving them because I wasn’t giving her enough support. [Janelle] and I were constantly working things out.”

He further added, "It was just too much strain on her life. She would talk to me about a comment her and her mother would make about the ‘Meri and Christine Club’ because Janelle wasn’t in it. There was just this place where Janelle didn’t feel like she was fitting in.”

Kody Brown and Janelle announced their split in December 2022.

