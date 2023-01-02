Robyn Brown blames Christine Brown for Kody Brown and Meri Brown not patching up

Robyn Brown revealed in a recent interview that it was for Christine Brown that Kody Brown and Meri Brown did not fix their relationship and fell apart, as reported by US Magazine.

Kody shared about getting back with Meri, "I’m talking about reconciling with Meri and there’s something in their relationship that Christine went, ‘Oh, I can’t do that.’”

Robyn also confirmed Christine's reservations with Kodi and Meri getting back, "I didn’t know this was connected to it, but I guess she was falling apart — she was at my house, and she was falling apart. I don’t want to talk bad about her. I just saw her kind of flipping out."

However, Christine rejected the news of her being the reason for Kodi and Meri not patching up, "That’s really absolutely frustrating and offensive. There’s no way I would not support him and Meri having a great relationship if that’s they both wanted.”

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown got married in 2014 and she is the only wife that Kody has been legally married to.