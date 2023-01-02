 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Celine Dion’s fans not happy to see singer getting snubbed onto Rolling Stone’s list

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Celine Dion’s fans not happy to see singer getting snubbed onto Rolling Stone’s list
Celine Dion’s fans not happy to see singer getting snubbed onto Rolling Stone’s list

Celine Dion’s fans recently expressed their disappointment after the singer was snubbed by Rolling Stone for its 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list.

According to Rolling Stone editors, the list consists of “all the vocalists that have shaped history and defined our lives – from smooth operators to raw shouters, from gospel to punk, from Sinatra to Selena to SZA.”

The list included Billie Eilish (198), Taylor Swift (102) and Bruce Springsteen (77) among others.

Nevertheless, fans were quick to notice the Canadian singer did not make it onto the list.

Celine’s ardent fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over cutting off the singer from the list.

“Like how the actual f is she NOT in the list!!? Like what were they smoking when making this list! This is an insult to music!” wrote one user.

Another tweeted, “Anyone who fails to not only mention Celine Dion, but not include her in Top 5 of greatest singers, has no business writing for a music organisation. This list is full of disrespect to artists who can actually sing.”

Rolling Stone, on the other hand, pointed out, “Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent.”

Meanwhile, Celine hasn’t shared her reaction over the list. Last month, the singer revealed that she’d been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome via Instagram.

More From Entertainment:

Robbie Williams details about his daughter’s ‘dyslexia’ condition

Robbie Williams details about his daughter’s ‘dyslexia’ condition
Vanessa Hudgens reveals her new year’s resolution for 2023: Find out

Vanessa Hudgens reveals her new year’s resolution for 2023: Find out
Megan Fox oozes style as she steps out after 'seeking girlfriend' post

Megan Fox oozes style as she steps out after 'seeking girlfriend' post
Georgina Rodriguez poses in Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet, shows off dazzling necklace

Georgina Rodriguez poses in Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet, shows off dazzling necklace
Prince Harry changes his tone for brother William in new interview

Prince Harry changes his tone for brother William in new interview
Royal author Angela Levin flays Prince Harry for his mew show

Royal author Angela Levin flays Prince Harry for his mew show
Davina McCall dramatic new fringe leaves fans divided: 'Giving Scream 2 vibes’

Davina McCall dramatic new fringe leaves fans divided: 'Giving Scream 2 vibes’
Luke Evans makes red carpet appearance with boyfriend Fran Tomas

Luke Evans makes red carpet appearance with boyfriend Fran Tomas
Luke Evans does not believe in an actor's sexuality matching that of their character

Luke Evans does not believe in an actor's sexuality matching that of their character
Robyn Brown blames Christine Brown for Kody Brown and Meri Brown not patching up

Robyn Brown blames Christine Brown for Kody Brown and Meri Brown not patching up
Kody Brown reveals that wife Janelle Brown moved out years before official split

Kody Brown reveals that wife Janelle Brown moved out years before official split
Kody Brown says he married Christine Brown to look 'cool'

Kody Brown says he married Christine Brown to look 'cool'