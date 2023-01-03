 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

King Charles ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly left King Charles ‘furious’ with the release of their Netflix docuseries.

The New Idea, per IBT, reported King Charles is personally affected by the claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in ‘Harry & Meghan’.

The publication quoted royal author Phil Dampier claiming “King Charles would never say anything publicly, but in private, I'm sure he's seething."

The report further says the British monarch is "at breaking point" and is in disbelief that after all the years he spent getting ready to be King, he spends most of his time on the throne "worrying" about the drama caused by his son and daughter-in-law.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lifted the lid on their experiences in the British royal family in a Netflix docuseries last month about the reasons behind their stunning 2020 departure for North America.

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma’, received second surgery, says rep

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma’, received second surgery, says rep
‘French Oscars’ bars those investigated for crimes

‘French Oscars’ bars those investigated for crimes
Prince Harry is against 'institution' not his father and brother?

Prince Harry is against 'institution' not his father and brother?
King Charles, Prince William to forgive Harry and Meghan?

King Charles, Prince William to forgive Harry and Meghan?
Robbie Williams details about his daughter’s ‘dyslexia’ condition

Robbie Williams details about his daughter’s ‘dyslexia’ condition
Celine Dion’s fans not happy to see singer getting snubbed onto Rolling Stone’s list

Celine Dion’s fans not happy to see singer getting snubbed onto Rolling Stone’s list
Vanessa Hudgens reveals her new year’s resolution for 2023: Find out

Vanessa Hudgens reveals her new year’s resolution for 2023: Find out
Megan Fox oozes style as she steps out after 'seeking girlfriend' post

Megan Fox oozes style as she steps out after 'seeking girlfriend' post
Georgina Rodriguez poses in Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet, shows off dazzling necklace

Georgina Rodriguez poses in Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet, shows off dazzling necklace
Prince Harry changes his tone for brother William in new interview

Prince Harry changes his tone for brother William in new interview
Royal author Angela Levin flays Prince Harry for his mew show

Royal author Angela Levin flays Prince Harry for his mew show
Davina McCall dramatic new fringe leaves fans divided: 'Giving Scream 2 vibes’

Davina McCall dramatic new fringe leaves fans divided: 'Giving Scream 2 vibes’