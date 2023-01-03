 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles absolutely ‘recognises and appreciates’ Kate Middleton’s role

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

King Charles feels ‘very lucky’ to have Kate Middleton as part of royal family

Britain’s King Charles feels ‘very lucky’ to have daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as part of the royal family, royal expert Katie Nicholl believes.

Katie Nicholl told OK! that Prince William’s sweetheart is the key to ‘stability and continuity’ for the royals in 2023 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims in their Netflix docuseries.

She said, “Kate Middleton has a close relationship with her father-in-law. There is a huge amount of warmth between them and mutual respect, and I know Charles feels very lucky to have Kate as part of the family.”

The royal expert went on to say, “He (King Charles) absolutely recognises and appreciates what she (Kate Middleton) brings. She is a huge asset and no one sees that more than the King.

"It’s a period when there’s been a lot of flux and transition for the royal family and I think promoting that image of continuity and stability is going to be the focus for this year.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma’, received second surgery, says rep

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma’, received second surgery, says rep
‘French Oscars’ bars those investigated for crimes

‘French Oscars’ bars those investigated for crimes
Prince Harry is against 'institution' not his father and brother?

Prince Harry is against 'institution' not his father and brother?
King Charles, Prince William to forgive Harry and Meghan?

King Charles, Prince William to forgive Harry and Meghan?
Robbie Williams details about his daughter’s ‘dyslexia’ condition

Robbie Williams details about his daughter’s ‘dyslexia’ condition
Celine Dion’s fans not happy to see singer getting snubbed onto Rolling Stone’s list

Celine Dion’s fans not happy to see singer getting snubbed onto Rolling Stone’s list
Vanessa Hudgens reveals her new year’s resolution for 2023: Find out

Vanessa Hudgens reveals her new year’s resolution for 2023: Find out
Megan Fox oozes style as she steps out after 'seeking girlfriend' post

Megan Fox oozes style as she steps out after 'seeking girlfriend' post
Georgina Rodriguez poses in Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet, shows off dazzling necklace

Georgina Rodriguez poses in Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet, shows off dazzling necklace
Prince Harry changes his tone for brother William in new interview

Prince Harry changes his tone for brother William in new interview
Royal author Angela Levin flays Prince Harry for his mew show

Royal author Angela Levin flays Prince Harry for his mew show