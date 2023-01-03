 
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed

Prince William and Kate Middleton have very high-profile roles to perform in 2023, so there is more ‘responsibility and pressure’ on them.

Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl told OK! “The prominence Kate and William are going to play in the coronation is going to be very important. It will be a new defining image of the future of the monarchy of which William and Kate hold a very pivotal position.

The author of The New Royals went on to say: "It’s a period when there’s been a lot of flux and transition for the royal family and I think promoting that image of continuity and stability is going to be the focus for this year."

She further said, “They have these two very new and high-profile roles and there is more responsibility and pressure on them.”

King Charles coronation will take place in May this year.

According to the royal expert, King Charles feels 'very lucky' to have Kate Middleton as part of the family.

