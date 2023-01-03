 
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'he's done with small roles'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to feature in an American film soon
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who managed to earn a name in the industry with his spectacular small roles, now says that he is done with doing the same.

Recently, during an interview, he talked about doing small roles. Nawaz added: “In my career in this industry, I have worked in many films where I did small roles. And I am done with that. Ab toh aap mujhe 25 crore bhi denge toh bhi main chhota role nahi karunga.”

He further went on to say: “I feel that money and fame are just by-products of your work. If you just do your job well, money and fame will run after you. If you chase them, you will never find them, so just keep doing good work.”

“We sometimes chase money and fame all our lives and get nothing. I believe that khudi ko itna enhance kar lo, khud ko aisa bana lo ki money aur fame aapke ghulam ban jaaye aur aap ke peeche bhaage, said Sacred Games actor.”

After doing so many small significant roles, the actor is now gearing up to star as a protagonist in an American film directed by Roberto Girault.

As per Etimes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui swore that he will not do a foreign movie unless he will be offered to play the main lead. 

