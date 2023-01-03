Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare will not destroy the British monarchy, Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton believes.



The Mirror UK quoted Morton as saying that Prince Harry’s memoir could cause concern, and it could make headlines around the world, but “it won’t destroy the institution”.

He further said, “And if the institution is so weak that it can’t stand a ghostwritten book by a junior member, then it’s probably not worth keeping it… I mean, quite frankly, a book written by [a monarch], a future queen, Diana, and a book by King Charles are far more relevant and important than a book by, what is he now? (But) Sixth in line to the throne, who will be rapidly going down the hierarchy."

"I think people will be looking for headlines but rather like The Crown, once you actually read and once you see it, it’s more layered, more nuanced than the blaring headlines,” Andrew Morton added.

Prince Harry’s memoir will be out on January 10.

Days before the release of tell-all, Prince Harry said he sees "no willingness to reconcile" in a palace rift where leaks portray him and his wife Meghan as villains.

According to interview extracts released Monday, Harry, 38, said he would nonetheless like to get back his father King Charles and brother William, heir to the British throne.