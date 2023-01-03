 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Lamar Odom accuses Kris Jenner for sharing Khloe Kardashian’s location

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Lamar Odom accuses Kris Jenner for sharing Khloe Kardashian’s location
Lamar Odom accuses Kris Jenner for sharing Khloe Kardashian’s location

Lamar Odom recently accused Kris Jenner of telling him that Khloe Kardashian would be at the SoulCyle.

During his recent appearance on a Fox TV show, the former NBA star praised the 67-year-old momager for her business acumen.

However, he later added that it was Kris who told him Khloe’s location which led to him being accused of stalking the reality star.

Lamar revealed, “I used to call her ma. She showed a lot of love. She was cool. I loved her.” Replying to a question if Kris was “dicey”, Lamar said: “Yeah. I mean, at that time, I'm married to my wife, you know what I'm saying? I'm comfortable enough to do it. I'm happy enough to do it.

The NBA star said that he made “some money” because of Kris’ management. “I think so. I came out on the positive,” he said.

Lamar added: “I don't think people really give them credit for their family dynamic. Family gonna go through (expletive), and I think they've handled that (expletive) phenomenally good.”

He also reflected on 2015 allegations on him of stalking Khloe. “As far as I can remember, like, I'm a little foggy, but as far as I can remember, she kinda likes hooked it up for me to meet Khloe down at SoulCycle,” Lamar.

“You know, I get down there and, like, she kinda treated me, like, kinda like she didn't know me, which was hurtful a little bit. And then she was kinda like making a scene and then, like, Paparazzi came out of nowhere. So I'm kinda, like... I'm hurt by that,” he shared.

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’

Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’

Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, died at 67

Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, died at 67
Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?

Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed
BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' rakes in 300 million views on Youtube

BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' rakes in 300 million views on Youtube
Lady Susan Hussey ‘will be invited to King Charles coronation’ despite race row

Lady Susan Hussey ‘will be invited to King Charles coronation’ despite race row
Netflix top 25 trending movies, series globally: List

Netflix top 25 trending movies, series globally: List
King Charles absolutely ‘recognises and appreciates’ Kate Middleton’s role

King Charles absolutely ‘recognises and appreciates’ Kate Middleton’s role
Brad Pitt spends New Year’s Eve with Ines de Ramon in Mexico

Brad Pitt spends New Year’s Eve with Ines de Ramon in Mexico
Heidi Klum starts off new year sledding in snow before 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'

Heidi Klum starts off new year sledding in snow before 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'
King Charles ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma’, received second surgery, says rep

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma’, received second surgery, says rep