Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Nicola Peltz brags about Brooklyn Beckham helping her on film set

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Nicola Peltz recently showered love over Brooklyn Beckham as she gushed about her hubby helping her through a gruelling day on the set.

The Transformer actor recently revealed that Brooklyn drove her to the set of Welcome To Chippendales at 4 am every day.

During her conversation with the PA news agency, Nicola added: “He’s just really proud of me every time I get a job that I’m really excited about. He was great.

“I mean, I had to be on set every day at 5 am, so he drove me at 4am in the morning every day and he was really supportive and great.”

Nicola continued: “He wanted to see the next one and I said, “I don’t have it”. He really loved it.

“Honestly, Brooklyn and I’s favourite thing in the whole world is to binge-watch a show in bed with our dogs – that is our happiest time.

“We have a problem where we can’t just watch one episode, we have to finish it. It’s a problem.

“But that was a little hard as we really wanted to see the next episode and I was like, ‘they only sent me one’,” he added.

