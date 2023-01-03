Khloé Kardashian leaves fans stunned with eerie resemblance to Taylor Swift

Khloé Kardashian left fans confused for Taylor Swift as she shared photos from her latest cover shoot for Sorbet Magazine.

The Good American co-founder, 38, shared photos on Instagram Monday from her new spread on Monday, January 2, 2023. In the photos, wearing head-to-toe Prada, the Kardashian had a striking resemblance to the Grammy winner.

In one particular image, in which she’s lying down across a chair and ottoman, fans did a double-take as they mistook her for the Anti-Hero singer.

“Who are you and wheres [sic] Khloe,” commented one follower.

“I thought it was Taylor Swift lol,” commented one user, who received around 42 responses agreeing with one user quipping, “I still think it is at this point”

“I went looking through the comments just to see if anyone thought the same,” said another.

“Not me thinking that it was Taylor Swift,” wrote one more.

“Really thought this was Taylor swift lol,” echoed another, who received about 10 responses of “same.”

Some eagle-eyed fans also pointed out some odd aspects of the picture. “Are her legs that long and skinny??” said one pointing out how the Kardashian’s legs looked unusually long.

One commentator said, “Woh, the amount of touching up or changing is amazing. Look at the size of your ankle bone it’s huge, the shiny stuff, white in colour looks horrifying on your left shoulder. Khlpe: [sic] you need to really look at these pictures, whomever is posting has to be blind because the body image you are trying to portray is horrifying. Taking it way to[sic] far.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is often accused of heavily editing and airbrushing their photos. Recently, fans claimed Kim Kardashian Photoshopped her family’s Christmas photo snapped at Kourtney Kardashian’s party, via Page Six. Social media users believed none of the women actually posed together for the photo and instead were all edited in.