Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Rebel Wilson talks challenges of being a full-time mom and a breadwinner

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Rebel Wilson shared what it is like to be a breadwinner of her family whilst being a full-time mom.

In an interview with Today (via Daily Mail), the Pitch Perfect star, 42, shared her life has dramatically changed since welcoming her first child, daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

“You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from – from that moment on, you’re just like – it was just, like, amazing and so emotional,' she told Today.

She continued, “It’s really challenging. I have this big international career and – you know, I'm, like, the breadwinner of my family – I like to think,” she added. “'So it’s really challenging too, like, ‘Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?’”

Wilson had announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram, Monday, November 7, 2022.

“I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!” wrote the Aussie actress in the caption. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Rebel rang in the New Year with her girlfriend Ramona, 38, as well as friends and family in the US. The Bridesmaid actress posted the photo to Instagram which showed Rebel posing with her sister Annachi, girlfriend Ramona and friend Meredith, via Daily Mail.

