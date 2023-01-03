 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Netflix 'You' showrunner Sera Gamble teases a line from upcoming Season 4

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Netflix’s popular show You showrunner, Sera Gamble, teased a little script from the upcoming Season 4.

In an Instagram post published on Monday, January 2nd, 2023, Gamble shared a witty liner from Joe Goldberg. She captioned the post, “In honor of cleaning up my desktop for the new year, please enjoy this out-of-context line from the upcoming season of YOU. May it inspire your 2023.”

The image is a snapshot of the script that reads just a single dialogue: “JOE I can’t tell you how much I don’t care what you think.”

Created by Greg Berlanti, the series is based on a series of novels by Caroline Kepnes, whose first book, You, was originally published back in 2014 followed by Hidden Bodies.

Penn Badgley will be reprising the role as the book nerd by day and murderous stalker, but this time under the guise of a professor in London. Along with Badgely, Tati Gabrielle will be returning to the show as well as Marienne who barely escapes the clutches of Joe's late wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and flees to Paris to leave the horrifying chapter behind her.

In the upcoming season, Joe Golberg, having taken the identity of a college professor named Jonathan Moore, will be “focussing on academia and instruction while keeping [his] typical extracurricular activities strictly professional.”

You Season 4 will debut in two parts. Part 1 will premiere on Netflix February 9, 2023, before finishing out its season in Part 2 a month later on March 9, 2023.

