Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Prince Harry’s new interviews make him look ‘desperate and bitter’: Expert

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Prince Harry is gearing up for the release of his memoir Spare and is promoting it with new bombshell interviews which, as per an expert, make him look ‘desperate and bitter’.

The Duke of Sussex sat down with two separate interviewers, Anderson Cooper and ITV’s Tom Bradby, ahead of the January 10 release of his book, and made several new explosive claims about his rift with the Royal Family.

In his chat with Tom Bradby, Prince Harry also said that he would like to have his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, back in his life but that they seem unwilling to reconcile.

Commenting on this, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam was quoted by The Daily Mail saying: “Over the last month… Harry and Meghan have appeared in a two-part six-episode docuseries for Netflix and no less than seven trailers, two for the first docuseries, three for the second and now two more…”

“The first overshadowed the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales's trip to Boston which was outrageous. This resembles a publicity circus which looks rather desperate,” he stated.

The expert went on to say: “Harry might like to ‘get his brother back and his father back’, but must surely know giving this catalogue of woes even more exposure, is not the way to do so…”

Fitzwilliam also said: “Further accusations of stories being planted against them by the Palace in both interviews show how bitter he and Meghan still are but, though their fans may support it, there will come a time when even the media tire of exposure at this level.”

“Oprah never probed and the interview was notorious for the way "their truth" and the truth were conflated. The Netflix docuseries was hagiographic. Will Anderson Cooper on CBS and Tom Bradby for ITV subject Harry to serious, detailed questioning? That would be well worth seeing!” Fitzwilliam concluded.

