Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Princess Charlotte follows Kate Middleton’s fashion footsteps: DETAILS

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Princess Charlotte is following in her mother Kate Middleton’s footsteps when it comes to her fashion choices!

According to reports, Kate was spotted in Lapland UK with her family, including husband Prince William and kids George, Charlotte, and Louis, and one thing stuck out to royal fans; Princess Charlotte’s winter boots that are known to be Kate’s favourite brand!

The Wales’ family was spotted by fans on their mini holiday getaway, and as per Hello magazine, Princess Charlotte was seen rocking a pair of Penelope Chilvers knee-high boots with a navy anorak and burgundy leggings.

Charlotte’s ‘Mini Me Tasset Boot’ in the colour ‘Conker Brown’, as per Hello, are just a mini version of Kate’s ‘Long Leather Tassel Boots’ from Penelope Chilvers, which she has worn since the past 20 years!

The Princess of Wales was first spotted wearing them while still studying with Prince William at the St Andrew’s University. She has since worn them many times with the boots featuring at royal tours, official engagements and even festivals.

