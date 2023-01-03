 
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s claims about royal reconciliation slammed by insider

Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Prince Harry’s latest comments about reconciling with the Royal Family have earned the ire of some royal sources.

In a snippet for his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby ahead of the release of his book Spare, Prince Harry said: “I want a family, not an institution… They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

A close source to the Royals reacted to this statement soon after and called it ‘unadulterated nonsense’ in a chat with Mirror UK.

Another insider also lashed out at the Duke of Sussex’s claims, saying that they were ‘draining’ for the Royal Family, and especially so for King Charles and Prince William.

The insider said: “It all feels very repetitive. Harry's constant sniping is rather draining and he knows full well it is highly unlikely they will engage in a tit-for-tat battle of words.”

This comes after The Sun quoted a source as saying that King Charles is willing to reconcile with his son and that the ‘door is always open’ for Prince Harry.

