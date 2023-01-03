 
Britney Spears to sell $12million Calabasas home she bought with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is all to sell her dream home she bought with hubby Sam Asghari after she could not “fall in love with it” even after six months of marriage.

An insider spilt to TMZ that the Hold Me Closer hitmaker claims she hopes to sell the $12million Calabasas mansion this year because she "hasn't fallen in love with the new home.”

Spears bought the house, previously owned by Justin Bieber and his ladylove Hailey Bieber, back in June before tying the knot with Asghari for $11.8 million.

One of the reasons Spears allegedly bought the 11,650 sq. foot property was that it was in the same neighborhood as her kids, Sean and Preston.

The source went on to reveal that it is very important for the Princess of Pop to love the house she lives in after spending 13 years under conservatorship.

This comes amid claims that Spears’ is being held in a mental asylum and her social media handles are being controlled by someone else.

