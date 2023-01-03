 
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Khloe Kardashian got calls from 'random women' about Lamar Odom's drug overdose

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Lamar Odom recently admitted that he used to sneak out to do drugs with ‘random women’ behind Khloe Kardashian’s back.

During his recent appearance on Fox TV, the 43-year-old NBA star revealed how he used to sneak out without his wife’s knowledge.

“What could I actually tell Khloe to leave her for a few hours? To leave and go do drugs with some random woman,” he can be heard saying in the clip of the special show.

“I'm going so heavy with the drugs that the woman actually gets into my phone and actually calls Khloe like, ‘You've gotta come and get him. He's going crazy, he's going to kill himself,” he said.

The Kardashians star tied the knot with Lamar in 2009 but parted ways in 2013. However, their divorce was only finalised on December 9, 2016.

The former NBA star has been vocal about his mental health issues and how he put his life in danger with a drug overdose. He was also arrested for driving under the influence in 2013 and made headlines for the wrong reasons in 2014. 

