Victoria Beckham ‘happy’ to let Nicola Peltz call the shots for Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham has finally accepted that Nicola Peltz will now be calling the shots when it comes to her and husband Brooklyn Beckham’s personal life.



An insider spilt to Closer Magazine that famed fashion designer is “happy” to let the Transformer actor take decisions for herself and the aspiring chef.

The source even revealed that Posh Spice is willing to show some "respect" to Nicola while adding that Victoria just wants her son and daughter-in-law to remain part of “Brand Beckham.”

“She wants both Nicola and Brooklyn to agree to more family commitments,” the insider said. “She really hates the idea of the other kids seeing how Brooklyn and Nicola behave and thinking that it’s OK.”

“Victoria already feels like she sticks her neck out for Brooklyn’s career and she worries about all of the backlash he’s been getting recently about his aspirations to be a chef.

“But Victoria is willing to step back when it comes to personal matters and she also wants to show Nicola some respect,” the insider noted.

Before concluding, the source said that Victoria Beckham now “understand” that Nicola Peltz is “her own woman who is trying to make her mark in her marriage.”