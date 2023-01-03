 
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse exude couple goals at JFK airport

Robert Pattinson was spotted with his ladylove Suki Waterhouse at the JFK airport amid claims that she is pushing the actor for marriage.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the loved-up duo can be seen exuding couple goals in coordinated outfits as they were seen making their way through the airport.

The Batman actor looked dashing in a gray and white T-shirt paired with a black jacket along with baseball cap and Adidas shoes.

Meanwhile, Waterhouse sported a stylish knee-length beige jacket along with black bottoms and a cardigan. She also carried a guitar over her shoulder while donning chic shades.

The couple’s appearance comes after an insider spilt to Radar Online that Pattinson is still not certain if he should ask his girlfriend of four years for marriage after his past painful experiences in relationships.

An insider told the publication that the Love, Rosie actor is tired of waiting for him to pop the question and has started to push The Twilight star for marriage.

"She's not making any ultimatums — not yet anyway — but she is bringing up the subject of marriage and feeling him out," the source revealed.

"They seem so right for each other, but he's still on the fence," the insider added. "Rob knows Suki is a great girl and he's lucky to have her.”

“But something is stopping him from taking the plunge," the source said while adding that Pattinson’s “past relationships have left their scars."

