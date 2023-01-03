 
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'need no help' in looking like 'villains'

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Prince Harry was recently slammed for his recent interview in which he bleated about wanting his family back.

Speaking at ITV and CBS News’ 60 Minutes, the Duke of Sussex said: “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

“They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains,” he added. “They have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

Reacting to his comments, award-winning investigative journalist Maureen Callahan wrote in her piece for Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan Markle are “spoiled megalomaniacs marinating in spite.”

Maureen wrote: “Harry seems unfamiliar with the concept of diminishing returns. He also seems unfamiliar with the insanity of doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.”

“Harry and Meghan need absolutely no help in looking like the villains here. They're doing a great job of that all on their own. It actually may be their only real measurable success,” the New York Post editor added.

“As the Netflix reality show made clear, these two are spoiled megalomaniacs marinating in spite and jealousy,” her piece reads. “Hypocrisy at its most breathtaking.”

