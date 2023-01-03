 
Prince Andrew will 'go through psychological breakdown', predicts psychic

Prince Andrew will 'go through psychological breakdown', predicts psychic

A psychic recently predicted that Prince Andrew is going to have a terrible year.

During his conversation with Metro, Craig Hamilton-Parker said that some sort of illness could hit one of the royal children.

"In a deep meditation state recently and when in contact with my spirit guides Prince Andrew appeared and something awful happened to him,” he told the outlet.

"I think he will go through a psychological breakdown and it really hits him with the death of his mother and I see King Charles turning against him.

"He may do something like take an overdose but I didn’t see him dying - I also have feelings about the psychological health of King Charles and him admitting later in the year of a depression after the high of the coronation,” the psychic added.

