Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Miley Cyrus to release new single 'Flowers' on ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth birthday

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Miley Cyrus has set the release date of her song Flowers which also is her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday.

Surprising her fans before ringing in New Year, the Party in the U.S.A. singer took to Instagram to announce her new single.

"NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS," the singer captioned the song.

However, several fans were quick to notice that the date her new single is set to be released is also her ex-husband’s birthday with whom she parted ways in 2020.

This comes after an insider spilt to Radar Online that Cyrus has tried “several times” to establish friendly relations with Hemsworth three years after their shocking divorce.

However, the actor “snubs” her whenever she reaches out. “Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” the source said.

“But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her,” the insider revealed.

