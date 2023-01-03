 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

'Kanye West is 'not dead'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Kanye West is not dead
'Kanye West is 'not dead'

Kanye West death rumours flooded internet after the reports of is in the the rapper went missing.

According to HITC, the Grammy winner's missing rumour sparked after a Twitter account focused on hip-hop news called Daily Loud claimed.

"Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks, according to his ex-business manager," the publication posted.

The tweet went viral shortly. However, the outlet does not reveal any details on the source of information.

The report adds several people jumped on the rumours wagon spreading that Ye is no more.

On the contrary, the 45-year-old is well-alive and seemed to take a sabbatical from social interaction with the media after an avalanche of criticism of the rapper on his problematic views.

More From Entertainment:

Janet Jackson decides to ‘implement’ #MeToo checks for upcoming musical tour

Janet Jackson decides to ‘implement’ #MeToo checks for upcoming musical tour
Victoria Beckham to have face-to-face discussion with Nicola Peltz after year of bickering

Victoria Beckham to have face-to-face discussion with Nicola Peltz after year of bickering
Rihanna to bring her 7-month-old son to her first Super Bowl concert

Rihanna to bring her 7-month-old son to her first Super Bowl concert

Charlize Theron spills about the condition for saying yes to Fast and Furious spin-off

Charlize Theron spills about the condition for saying yes to Fast and Furious spin-off
Miley Cyrus to release new single 'Flowers' on ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth birthday

Miley Cyrus to release new single 'Flowers' on ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth birthday
Prince Andrew will 'go through psychological breakdown', predicts psychic

Prince Andrew will 'go through psychological breakdown', predicts psychic
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'need no help' in looking like 'villains'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'need no help' in looking like 'villains'
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse exude couple goals at JFK airport

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse exude couple goals at JFK airport
Sandra Bullock ‘incredibly upset’ after arrest of ex-husband Jesse James’ son

Sandra Bullock ‘incredibly upset’ after arrest of ex-husband Jesse James’ son
Andrew Tate had suspicious activities going on in his house, reveal his neighbours

Andrew Tate had suspicious activities going on in his house, reveal his neighbours
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez reportedly hit rough patch after World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez reportedly hit rough patch after World Cup
Edward Norton regrets ancestors enslaved people: 'Uncomfortable'

Edward Norton regrets ancestors enslaved people: 'Uncomfortable'