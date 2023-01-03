Prince Harry wants to make amend with King Charles, William after US backlash?

Prince Harry, who has reportedly been hurt after a flop in ratings from his and Meghan Markle's recent docuseries, appeared to change his tone about his father King Charles and brother Prince William.



In his new interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, the Duke of Sussex said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution.”

In the promotional video of the interview, due to be released this Sunday, Harry appeared saying: "They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains" and that "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."



Commenting on Harry's new move, royal experts and historians said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to change their strategy as their previous shows backfired in the US.

Some believe that Meghan and Harry know that the Sussex name alone isn’t enough to drive views.

An American PR expert, who goes by the alias "Royal Tea" on social media, tweeted: "Live to Lead' from the Sussexes and the Mandela Foundation has had very little press coverage and promotion behind it which is strange given their association and the impressive list of bold names involved."



She added: "It is one of the first tests commercially of their brand strategy to pull people in [with] personal drama and hope they stay for the philanthropy. With little to no PR, a Saturday/holiday release, and no gossip to drive organic press, it didn’t even crack the Top 100 TV shows."

"The one thing that is clear is that the Sussex name alone isn’t enough to drive views, which will hurt them."

