Judge Judy Sheindlin is happy to see Justin Bieber ‘doing well’ in life following criticism

Justin Bieber’s former neighbour Judge Judy Sheindlin shared that she’s happy to see the singer “doing better in life”.



Replying to a question about her former neighbour, Judy told TMZ, “I haven’t spoken to Justin but seeing him doing so well makes her really happy.”

When the outlet asked if she’d played any role in “straightening out Justin”, Judy responded, “I credit him to make all the right changes in life.”

Earlier, speaking with Access Hollywood, Judy revealed that the Baby hit-maker used to be scared of her when they both were neighbours at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“He's scared to death of me. There was a period of time before he grew up – when he was foolish, and doing foolish things,” said the 80-year-old.

In 2014, Judy stated, “Being a celebrity is a gift.”

“You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And Justin is doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself,” she commented at the time.

Judy remarked, “I think it's sad. And nobody's going to remember that he was a marginal singer.”

“But they're going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool,” pointed out Judy.

Following these statements, Justin reportedly asked hotel staff to “alert him on the jurist’s movement”.

However, the Love Yourself singer’s life changed following his arrest. On the occasion of seventh anniversary of his arrest, the crooner penned a lengthy social media post in January 2021, saying, that “God helped him” at the time.

Meanwhile, Justin is at present taking a hiatus from touring to focus on his recovery from Ramsey Hunt syndrome.