Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Prince Harry unveils plan about his return to royal family

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Prince Harry, in a new interview ahead of the release of his bombshell memoir 'Spare', has revealed his royal future plans. 

The Duke of Sussex, who sat down for two chats with one set to air in the UK and the other to be broadcast in the US, has given a blunt response abut his return to the royal family.

The latest clip from the US - where the Duke sat down with Anderson Cooper for a special episode of CBS show 60 Minutes - features Meghan's hubby explaining whether or not he plans to return to the royal fold.

In the teaser, the interviewer seen asking: "Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?" To which Harry simply and bluntly replies: "No".

In a previouse trailer for the interview, Harry claimed the Firm will issue statements to protect some members of the royal family but not others, stating "there becomes a point where silence is betrayal".

In a serious of clips teasing the upcoming show, Harry says "It never needed to be this way" and refers to "the leaking and the planting" before adding "I want a family, not an institution".

He also says "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains" and that "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile", although it is unclear who he refers to.

