Tuesday Jan 03 2023
Jeremy Renner gains consciousness after emergency surgery

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Jeremy Renner gained consciousness and started speaking in the intensive care unit after he underwent emergency surgery on Monday following his injury in a snow ploughing incident on New Year's Day, as reported by Hindustan Times.

It is reported that it is a 'miracle' that Jeremy came out of that incident alive. As per reports, he was in stable condition after his emergency surgery on Monday.

His family issued the statement, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

Jeremy got into an accident on New Year's Day when a piece of the ploughing equipment ran over his leg while he was clearing out the snow after a snowstorm.

The actor had extensive injuries and lost a lot of blood but luckily his doctor neighbour put a tourniquet on Jeremy's leg until paramedics arrived to airlift him to the hospital.

