Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Prince Harry nothing more than 'puppet' to Meghan Markle: 'Destroying Royals'

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Prince Harry has been accused to damaging the Royal Family with his confessions.

Royal expert Nile Gardiner believes the Duke of Sussex has become the 'puppet' of his wife, Meghan Markle, and is thus is 'alienating' himself from his roots.

Turning to his Twitter this week, Mr Gardiner wrote: "Prince Harry is doing all he can to damage the Royal Family and alienate himself from the British people.

"He has reduced himself to little more than Meghan Markle's puppet."

In another tweet, he continued: "Prince Harry's memoir is set to be a nasty hatchet job attack on his own brother."

Mr Gardiner also tweeted: "Harry's stunning decline since joining Meghan Markle's vicious campaign to destroy the Royal Family has been tragic."

